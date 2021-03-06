Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

