Profund Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Dover by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

