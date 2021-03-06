ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

PUMP stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

