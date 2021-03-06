ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,145 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after buying an additional 199,136 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.