ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Insiders have sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

