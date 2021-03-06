ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,286 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Natixis bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 343,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GKOS opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

