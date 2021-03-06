ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 115.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $133.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,541. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

