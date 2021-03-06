ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

