ProShare Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,674 shares of company stock worth $43,118,725 over the last three months.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

