ProShare Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.66 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,251 shares of company stock worth $20,440,779. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

