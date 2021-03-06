ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 178.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.46 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,107. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

