ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €18.03 ($21.21).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

