Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Down 6%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.56 and last traded at $130.77. 730,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 676,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

