Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.27. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 63,933 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

