Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $41.62 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

