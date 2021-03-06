Prudential PLC Has $54.80 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $54,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.