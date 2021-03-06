Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 43.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,026.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $87.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

