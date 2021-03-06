Prudential PLC Sells 202,925 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $65,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

