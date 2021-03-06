Prudential PLC Sells 855,551 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,292,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855,551 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $60,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

