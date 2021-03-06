Prudential’s (PRU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,470.50 ($19.21) on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,352.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,244.77. The company has a market cap of £38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 272.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

