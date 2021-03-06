Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 387,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

