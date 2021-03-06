Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

