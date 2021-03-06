PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

