Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 414,122 shares of company stock worth $9,501,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.