PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $444,828.55 and approximately $53.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 88.9% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.80 or 0.99979997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.01005903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.61 or 0.00429926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00310520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00080698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005909 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

