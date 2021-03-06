Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $899.23 million, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 856,637 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

