Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

