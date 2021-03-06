Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Perion Network Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

PERI stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $614.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

