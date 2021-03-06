Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of DIN opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $87.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

