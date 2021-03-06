Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.