Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reduced by Analyst

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

