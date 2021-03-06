Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $117,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 92,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

