Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted by Analyst

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INO. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

