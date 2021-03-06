Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IGT. Macquarie increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.79 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

