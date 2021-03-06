Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $92.90 on Friday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.