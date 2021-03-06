Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.