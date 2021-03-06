Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) Cut by Analyst

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roxgold in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

