Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silk Road Medical, Inc Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SILK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

