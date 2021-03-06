Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

