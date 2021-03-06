Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issued By William Blair

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.