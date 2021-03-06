Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 277.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,322.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

