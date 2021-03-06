Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Boosted by Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

