Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increased by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $148.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.