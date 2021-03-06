Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.