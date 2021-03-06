Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sberbank CIB cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 177,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

