QS Investors LLC Buys 24,055 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 884.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after buying an additional 180,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,117,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

QDEL stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

