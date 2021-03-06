QS Investors LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,306 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 122,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

