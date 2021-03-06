QS Investors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,233.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,813 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $567.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $606.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

