QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $4,167,000. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $70.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.