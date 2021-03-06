QS Investors LLC Purchases 84,600 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 544,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 382,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Dropbox by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 711,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 902,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $980,542. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.